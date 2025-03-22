Donald Trump reacts to King Charles 'smart move'

 
March 22, 2025

Donald Trump has apparently reacted to King Charles possible ‘secret offer’ to the US President during his state visit to UK.

According to a report by the GB News, Trump has indicated he would accept an offer from King Charles for US to become an "associate member" of the Commonwealth.

He shared his views on his Truth Social account after reports King Charles is preparing to offer the United States associate membership in the Commonwealth during Donald Trump's upcoming state visit to Britain.

Sharing a report of The Sun, titled, “TRUMP CARD King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during State visit – after Starmer hand-delivered letter from King”, the US President tweeted, “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!"

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Strengthening US-UK relations through direct diplomacy - this is how you build international partnerships. King Charles showing real leadership by extending an olive branch. Smart diplomatic move that benefits both nations.”

