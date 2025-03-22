Lily Allen considers more cosmetic work just weeks after first surgery

Lily Allen has revealed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure following her split from husband, David Harbour.

During the latest episode of Miss Me? podcast, speaking to her co-host Minquita Oliver, Allen discussed the procedure.

When Oliver asked, "How are we feeling about aging at the moment?" Allen jokingly responded, referring to her breast augmentation as "new additions to the family", saying, "Oh, how do I feel about aging? Well, I just got some additions to the family. I don't know if you've noticed."

Calling the new cosmetic procedure "absolutely incredible", Oliver recalled that Allen had excitedly shown her the results last month.

Moreover, Allen admitted, "Yeah. They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face. I'm like, 40, 18."

Additionally, Allen also mentioned considering a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in the future, saying that I "might get the BBL next."

Notably, this comes just months after Lily Allen and David Harbour announced their separation after four years of marriage. The Stranger Things actor became a step-dad to the singer and actress' two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.