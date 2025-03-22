 
Geo News

Lily Allen considers more cosmetic work just weeks after first surgery

Lily Allen gets THIS cosmetic procedure after David Harbour split

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Lily Allen considers more cosmetic work just weeks after first surgery
Lily Allen considers more cosmetic work just weeks after first surgery

Lily Allen has revealed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure following her split from husband, David Harbour.

During the latest episode of Miss Me? podcast, speaking to her co-host Minquita Oliver, Allen discussed the procedure.

When Oliver asked, "How are we feeling about aging at the moment?" Allen jokingly responded, referring to her breast augmentation as "new additions to the family", saying, "Oh, how do I feel about aging? Well, I just got some additions to the family. I don't know if you've noticed."

Calling the new cosmetic procedure "absolutely incredible", Oliver recalled that Allen had excitedly shown her the results last month.

Moreover, Allen admitted, "Yeah. They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face. I'm like, 40, 18."

Additionally, Allen also mentioned considering a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in the future, saying that I "might get the BBL next."

Notably, this comes just months after Lily Allen and David Harbour announced their separation after four years of marriage. The Stranger Things actor became a step-dad to the singer and actress' two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

'Severance' director reveals different end of season two
'Severance' director reveals different end of season two
Brandi Cyrus reveals sister Miley's shocking family game night rules
Brandi Cyrus reveals sister Miley's shocking family game night rules
King Charles joins global movement with major announcement
King Charles joins global movement with major announcement
Meghan Markle 'should remain silent'
Meghan Markle 'should remain silent'
Chrissy Teigen's closet chaos ends in a brutal injury
Chrissy Teigen's closet chaos ends in a brutal injury
'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
'One Piece' creator shares big update about his involvement in series
Meghan Markle's inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish' video
Meghan Markle's inner circle 'reshuffles' as famous pals 'vanish'
Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again
Channing Tatum reveals he'd never play THIS role again