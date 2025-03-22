North West 'helped' FKA twigs complete 'Childlike Things' after 'so many years'

North West, the 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has made a musical debut by featuring on FKA twigs’ new song, Childlike Things.

Taking to Instagram Reel on March 21, FKA, whose real name is Tahlia Debrett Barnett, explained how North ended up on the track, from her latest album Eusexua.

The British singer said that she originally wrote the song as a child, inspired by Where the Wild Things Are.

FKA noted that she wanted "someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you're 11."

However, after seeing an interview with North, FKA knew she was the perfect fit. "She was so confident. It suddenly occurred to me that I would’ve loved to have a friend like North who could speak up for themselves," FKA said, adding that she was impressed by North’s strong faith and confidence.

North’s verse, which she wrote herself, is performed in Japanese. She raps, “Hello, my name is North/ From California to Tokyo/ Jesus the King/ Praise God/ Jesus is the only true God.”

"This is a collaboration that has taken decades to come to fruition. North helped make this song come to life after so many years, and for that I’m so grateful," FKA twig concluded.