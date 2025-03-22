 
Amanda Seyfried gets candid about career making film ‘Mean Girls'

Amanda Seyfried starred in 'Mean Girls' at age 17

March 22, 2025

Amanda Seyfried will forever honor and remember Mean Girls.

In a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in Mean Girls at the age of 17, recalled how enjoyable the filming of the movie was and shared her gratitude for how it boosted her career.

Host Josh Horowitz began by highlighting how people still relate to the 2004 movie, saying, “Until the day you die, a 14-year-old girl will come up to you every day and quote you as if it just came out the day before.”

“I hope they quote it on my grave,” remarked the Letters To Juliet star.

“That’s an organic moment. It was, in many ways, a perfect movie, and people relate to it, still. It connected us, and it continues to. I will always be excited to talk about it,” she explained.

“Any day, I’ll honor that movie for what it did for me as a person,” she added.

The film, written by Tina Fey, starred Seyfried as part of a group of popular high school girls which also included Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert. Lindsay Lohan played a new transfer student who attempts to become friends with The Plastics and gets entangled in a rivalry with Regina George (McAdams).

“I truly think the experience of making it has nothing to do with how well it did, for sure,” Amanda Seyfried shared. “I think the experience for me is very specific, because I’d never been in a movie before. I’d never been on a set like that before. And I was working with people who had. So, for me, it was just, everything was new.”

