Channing Tatum unveils drastic weight swings with bold career decision

The actor unveils drastic weight swings with bold career decision

Channing Tatum has made a bold promise about his future on-screen transformations after shedding 30 pounds.

Taking to his Instagram, the 44-year-old Hollywood actor and film producer posted three photos of himself to show how his body size has changed over the years.

In the first photo, Tatum was shirtless, wearing black boxers, and looking at his reflection in a window.

The second picture featured the Deadpool & Wolverine star with a bigger body as he was standing in front of a bathroom mirror.

While in the third snap, which was also shirtless, he looked slimmer as compared to the first two photographs.

Taum also added a lengthy caption under his post that read, “We back up! Lol,” explaining, “1st photo is today 205 [pounds], 2nd photo 235 [pounds] for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 [pounds] for a movie Roofman.”

“I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys,” he added, showing gratitude to his team.

The Magic Mike actor went on to note that he would not be “doing anymore fat roles.”

“It’s to hard on the body and to hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do,” Channing Tatum concluded, expressing wonder at the transformation. (sic)