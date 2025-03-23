Justin Bieber teases new music with another cryptic message

Justin Bieber has sparked concern once again with another emotional note.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Baby singer seemingly teased a new music, sharing a video of playing musical instruments.

However, in the caption, Justin penned a heartfelt message about hating oneself. He wrote, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."

"Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people," Justin added.

This statement caught fans especially since the singer has been sharing cryptic notes lately. He previously took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

While Justin Bieber's cryptic notes sparked concern among fans about his relationship with wife Hailey, insiders recently cleared the air.

A source told People Magazine, "Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music."

"They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned about what people think," they added.