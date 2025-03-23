 
‘Impractical Jokers' alum Joe Gatto responds to sexual assault allegations

Former 'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 19

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Comedian Joe Gatto has refuted allegations of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl.

The Impractical Jokers alum, 48, addressed the matter on Saturday, a day after a TikTok user took her complaint online a day earlier.

“I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” the comedian told Page Six in a statement.

He continued, “Anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.”

Gatto added that he would be distancing himself from the public eye "to focus my energies where I need to.”

The woman, who goes by joozyb on TikTok, posted a video on Friday, saying, “I got sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker.

She claimed the incident took place in a hotel after she met the comic at one of his shows in Milwaukee in September 2023.

The TikTok user did not go into detail about the encounter and only alleged in the video that “some stuff happened.”

However, the woman did provide screenshots of a DM exchange via Instagram in which the Mystery Index alum allegedly said he left “two meet and greet passes” for her at the box office.

She also featured in her video a picture of her and her sister posing with Gatto backstage.

She claimed that they had a few more exchanges in the chat--which she added was "starting to get a little weird."

Gatto said then put their DMs into vanish mode and provided her with information on where he was spending the night.

The woman concluded, “I’ve been wanting to tell people this for so long.

Gatto shares two children Milana and Remington “Remo" with wife Bessy Gatto.

