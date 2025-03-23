Kylie Kelce reveals daughter's sweet response to their dog Baloo's death

Kylie Kelce's dog Baloo has passed away at the age of seven.

The podcaster shared the news on Instagram with pictures of their beloved Irish Wolfhound and a touching note.

“When I told the girls that Baloo was going to leave us, Ellie asked where he was going," the soon-to-be mom-of-four began her post.

"I told her that he was going to heaven and without skipping a beat she replied, ‘Oh! He’ll get to be with Winnie again! They’ll be so happy to see each other!’” she continued, referring to their other Irish Wolfhound, Winnie, who died a year ago in March 2024.

Kylie then penned a sweet description of their beloved dog who lived seven years with the former athlete.

“We were lucky enough to have seven years with the goofiest, sweetest, most lovable, and tolerant dog I’ve ever met. He wanted nothing more than carbs and pets. He was a simple guy, held together by bubble gum and paper clips. The heartbreak is immense, but as Ellie so perfectly pointed out, the Winnie-Bubba reunion had to be pure magic."

She signed off the sweet tribute with, “Miss you already Bubbies.”

The news of Baloo's death came only a day before the podcaster's 33 birthday.

Earlier this month, the Not Gonna Lie host revealed her plans to adopt a kitten sometime soon—with or without the approval of her husband, retired NFL star Jason Kelce.