Gene Simmons makes shocking move before KISS reunion

Gene Simmons just made a disappointing decision before KISS is set to take the stage for their 50th anniversary celebration.

The iconic musician announced the cancellation of not one, not two but 17 of his shows, which were a part of his upcoming solo tour, for which he was selling the chance to be his roadie.

No particular reason has been cited to explain this sudden and shocking decision that has left than half of the Gene Simmons Band tour dates cancelled.

His fans are now being refunded of the roadie experience tickets that they bought for any of the affected dates. They are either being refunded or switched to any of the remaining available dates.

Christina Vitaglano who runs Simmons' backstage VIP fan experience packages, said in a statement that the postponed April dates and the Texas leg of their May dates have been pushed forward to be held in "until early 2026."

This comes after the rockstar’s band, KISS’s announcement that they will be reuniting to perform an unmasked show, in November, which will be a part of the Kiss Army fan club's 50th anniversary celebrations.

KISS will mark their first show with the performance after the band’s 2023 farewell tour.