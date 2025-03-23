Jake Paul announces engagement

Jake Paul just got engaged!

The YouTuber-turned-boxer got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

Taking to his official Instagram, the celebrity posted pictures featuring the newly engaged couple where Leerdam can be seen showing off her ring.

"We're engaged," Paul captioned his post, adding, "We can't wait to spend forever together."

Previously, the social media personality made headlines after facing former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a match.

The scheduled fight was streamed on Netflix where Paul won by unanimous decision, sparking rather mixed reactions from viewers and the audience.

As far as his career as a boxer is taken into account, so the former Disney Channel actor has won 11 out of 12 of his professional fights, with his only loss being against former Love Island star, Tommy Fury.

While Jutta Leerdam is an accomplished athlete, who has won a silver medal in the women's 1000-meter speed skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, held in Beijing.

She also holds six gold medals from the European Championships in the 1000-meter speed and sprint competition.