SZA reveals Taylor Swift is ‘open to’ collaboration

SZA and Taylor Swift might just be the duo we didn’t know we needed!

The 35-year-old singer made her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and recalled meeting the pop sensation at the 2025 Grammys.

Hudson curiously asked her if she and the Lover singer exchanged any advice or inspired one another.

"Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift,'" the Saturn crooner admitted.

She continued, "I think I mentioned that I would love to write with her and build some things together.”

"I love her storytelling. She was open to it. She’s awesome. She’s so bossed up," SZA concluded, hinting at a potential collaboration between the two artists.

Her comments come as she and iconic rapper, Kendrick Lamar gear to embark on their Grand National Tour on April 19 in Minneapolis.

The two will be making stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto before wrapping up in Washington D.C.

The All The Stars singer also spoke of the advice she got from the Not Like Us hitmaker ahead of their tour.

She said, "One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.”

"It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself,” SZA concluded.