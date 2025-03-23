 
Amy Schumer makes shock admission regarding weight loss

Amy Schumer recently lost significant weight

March 23, 2025

Amy Schumer just admitted that she is on a new weight loss medication.

This admission from the comedian comes after her previous try on taking a weight-loss drug that left her so nauseous she could not lift her head off the pillow.

Uploading a video to her official Instagram account, she could be heard saying, "Mounjaro's been great."

She continued, "I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Earlier in the video, Schumer mentioned that previously she had tried Wegovy, which induced nausea and severe vomiting.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever," the Kinda Pregnant star said.

This comes after, Amy Schumer, in January, revealed that she had gotten rid of 30 pounds while taking weight loss drugs.

"I was like, vomiting - and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. God bless them," she opened up, while talking about it on the SiriusXM show by Howard Stern, deeming it as a "horrible experience."

