 
Geo News

King Charles, Queen Camilla's major 'challenge' during Italy tour disclosed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake state visit to Italy next month

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camillas major challenge during Italy tour disclosed
King Charles, Queen Camilla's major 'challenge' during Italy tour disclosed

King Charles and Queen Camilla could face a major challenge during their upcoming Italy tour next month.

The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy - incorporating Rome and Ravenna - from 7th – 10th April 2025.

According to the palace, the king and queen’s programmes are designed to celebrate the UK’s warm bilateral relationship with each country.

The Visit to Italy will underscore the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship: “our defence relationship including in the current international context; our shared values, history and culture; our work together on the clean energy transition; and the links between our peoples and communities.”

Following the announcement, the Daily Express reported King Charles and Queen Camilla may be faced with a culinary "challenge".

The report says Italy is famous for its pasta as well as its tomato based cuisine, which also regularly feature the use of garlic.

But King Charles, known for his eclectic culinary taste, may have to skip certain foods while on tour.

Royal family members try to mostly avoid two very common items usually found in the kitchens - onions and garlic.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter competing against Millie Bobby Brown: Report
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter competing against Millie Bobby Brown: Report
SZA reveals Taylor Swift is ‘open to' collaboration
SZA reveals Taylor Swift is ‘open to' collaboration
Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with 'insecurities' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Jennifer Lopez looking for guy with 'insecurities' post Ben Affleck split: Source
Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's 'blended family' with Zayn Malik, Irina Shayk kids
Inside Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's 'blended family' with Zayn Malik, Irina Shayk kids
Jake Paul announces engagement
Jake Paul announces engagement
Natalie Portman was shattered post Benjamin Millepied split: Report
Natalie Portman was shattered post Benjamin Millepied split: Report
Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Bradley Cooper to have change of heart amid Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Justin Bieber sparks more concern over 'past traumas' with cryptic message
Justin Bieber sparks more concern over 'past traumas' with cryptic message