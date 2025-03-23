King Charles, Queen Camilla's major 'challenge' during Italy tour disclosed

King Charles and Queen Camilla could face a major challenge during their upcoming Italy tour next month.

The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy - incorporating Rome and Ravenna - from 7th – 10th April 2025.

According to the palace, the king and queen’s programmes are designed to celebrate the UK’s warm bilateral relationship with each country.

The Visit to Italy will underscore the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship: “our defence relationship including in the current international context; our shared values, history and culture; our work together on the clean energy transition; and the links between our peoples and communities.”

Following the announcement, the Daily Express reported King Charles and Queen Camilla may be faced with a culinary "challenge".

The report says Italy is famous for its pasta as well as its tomato based cuisine, which also regularly feature the use of garlic.

But King Charles, known for his eclectic culinary taste, may have to skip certain foods while on tour.

Royal family members try to mostly avoid two very common items usually found in the kitchens - onions and garlic.