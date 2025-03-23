Photo: Brad Pitt proud of Angelina Jolie kid Zahara despite estrangement: Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara is reportedly not on speaking terms with her father.

Zahara’s estrangement with her father became clear when she dropped his surname while getting inducted into the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority back in November 2023.

Introducing herself to her sisters at the time, she said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie” as she clarified that she does not want to be associated to her father anymore.

Nonetheless, this does not mean that Brad Pitt has given up on her, as per the latest findings of In Touch.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “Zahara has totally shut Brad out.”

“But that hasn’t stopped him loving her and wanting the very best for her,” the spy confided.

Before moving on to the next topic, the source maintained about Brad that “he’s still massively proud of the young woman she’s become.”

On the other hand, Brad is “100% committed to Ines, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove that,” another insider previously told In Touch.

Since he misses his kids, whom he shares with former wife Angelina Jolie, he has been planning baby number seven with his girlfriend of three years.