 
Geo News

Prince Harry gets new offer from Netflix

“[Prince] Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family”

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Prince Harry gets new offer from Netflix
Prince Harry gets new offer from Netflix

Prince Harry has received a new major offer from streaming giant Netflix to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death.

This has been disclosed by a senior Hollywood source, according to the Daily Express.

The insider said, “The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series.

“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

The source also told the media outlet, “It’s felt that this is something he would handle with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy.”

“Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way,” the insider claimed and added “Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”

Issa Rae desperate ‘to go on tour'
Issa Rae desperate ‘to go on tour'
Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'
Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'
Kate Middleton takes on new role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton takes on new role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis
Sabrina Carpenter on her way to superstardom after breaking Taylor Swift record: Source
Sabrina Carpenter on her way to superstardom after breaking Taylor Swift record: Source
Prince Harry's biggest concern about UK return exposed: 'always a risk'
Prince Harry's biggest concern about UK return exposed: 'always a risk'
Scarlett Johansson recalls what ‘inspired' directorial debut
Scarlett Johansson recalls what ‘inspired' directorial debut
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon going strong despite David Beckham feud rumours: Source
Amy Schumer makes shock admission regarding weight loss
Amy Schumer makes shock admission regarding weight loss