Prince Harry gets new offer from Netflix

Prince Harry has received a new major offer from streaming giant Netflix to make a documentary to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana’s death.

This has been disclosed by a senior Hollywood source, according to the Daily Express.

The insider said, “The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series.

“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

The source also told the media outlet, “It’s felt that this is something he would handle with passion and sensitivity, offering fresh insights into not only her life, but also her lasting legacy.”

“Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way,” the insider claimed and added “Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”