Kate Middleton takes on new role for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has taken on a new key role for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis amid ongoing rift between William and Harry.

Prince Harry moved to US with wife Meghan, and he and his brother the Prince of Wales have hardly spoken since.

But according to insiders, Kate Middleton still thinks she can fix things.

The sources told Heat Magazine, “She’s not pushing hard, but she is quietly encouraging William to soften his heart towards his brother and to keep an open mind.”

The future queen supposedly has her own kids in mind, therefore, she wants Prince William to fix things with his brother to ensure their children see good sibling relationships.

The insider said, “Kate feels they ought to set a good example for their own kids. It breaks her heart to imagine something like this happening to them, so she wants to show them that family is worth fighting for.”

Kate Middleton is doing what she can behind the scenes, but ultimately, “it's up to William and Harry” to end rift.