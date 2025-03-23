 
Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'

Dua Lipa’s weighed in on the challenges she faced as beginner in the music industry

March 23, 2025

Photo: Dua Lipa's views on public criticism laid bare: 'Everything comes in stages'

Dua Lipa confessed to receiving a lot of hate when she entered the music industry as a novice.

In a resurfaced chat the May 2024 episode of Apple Music 1, hosted by Zane Lowe, Dua Lipa shared how criticism allowed her to make her way in the music industry.

Opening up about how she has dealt with public criticism over the years, she began, "I think everything comes in stages and waves."

The 29-year-old singer went on to explain, "There can be a moment where people really love you and you feel so supported and you're like, 'Oh, this is great.' Especially in the beginning. I was doing interviews and people were like, 'How do you deal with hate?'”

“And I'm like, 'I don't get any hate. It's great.' And then that changed really quickly," the rumoured fiancée of Callum Turner added.

Speaking of her 2019 Grammy win, Dua shared that "there was people online being like, 'She's not deserving of it. She's got no stage presence. She can't do this.”

“She's not well- equipped to, she's not even ... She won't be here next year,'" she recalled and added, “There was a lot of that. That fueled me in a way."

