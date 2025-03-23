Kate Middleton takes on a new responsibly for Prince William's sake

Kate Middleton is reportedly taking her role of peacemaker in the Royal Family very seriously and has taken to diving headfirst into making amends between Prince William and Prince Harry.

News has been shared by an inside source that is close to Heat World.

The insider explained the Princess’ motives, plans and intentions rather candidly and began by saying, “It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Harry and Meghan left the UK. So much has changed, and yet in many ways, things haven’t moved forward at all.”

“For Kate, family has always been hugely important – and that includes Harry – so of course she’s still holding out hope that, in time, things can heal.”

The same insider also made it clear that “she’s not naïve about the challenges, but she’s not willing to give up fighting.”

“She believes that bridges can be rebuilt if there’s willingness on both sides, and she is staying as positive and optimistic as possible about the prospect of peace,” they also added before signing off.