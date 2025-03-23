Netflix's backing of Meghan Markle sparks laughs: ‘Who cares about authenticity'

The fact that Meghan Markle has backing by a man responsible for bringing Squid Game to the streaming platform has just been dubbed a warning to all those who are “underestimating the intelligence” of its exec.

Everything has been shared as part of an opinion piece by royal commentator Jan Moir.

Her comments have come in a piece for The Daily Mail and it talks of her cooking show With Love, Meghan and its Kardashian esque aura.

She began by saying “In America there are tiny signs that Meghan Sussex-not-Markle just might have the last laugh. I know. Stop it. Hear me out.”

Because “With Love, Meghan has been lampooned absolutely everywhere across the States.” Whether that be on magazines, newspapers, tabloids and even late night talk shows as well as stand-up comedy shows etc.

And the reason for this, in the experts’ eyes is Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos. Because according to the author he is the reason Squid Game came to the platform and “he's not going to go broke underestimating the intelligence of the viewing public any time soon,” Ms Moir also noted.

“Perhaps that is why Netflix is harnessing the global interest in the Duchess and fixing it on to the wagon of cold, hard commerce. To the extent that it is now a partner in Meghan's company – and will be making and distributing products displayed or referenced on her show. These will include the edible flowers, the dreary jams and the baking mixes used by the Duchess, who admitted on screen that she didn't much like baking anyway. But who gives a damn about authenticity if there is a dollar to be made?”