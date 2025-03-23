Snoop Dogg feels same as Kate Middleton regarding Prince Harry, William's reunion

US rapper Snoop Dogg has made startling revelations about Prince Harry from the past, when the duke was very close to his brother Prince William.

The musician also extended an offer to the royal brothers to help them reunite.

Speaking to the Mirror, Snoop said he would like to help mend the rift between feuding brothers William and Harry, who have been in an ongoing feud for several years now.

The singer told the outlet, "Harry and William, I have known for a long time now.”

"They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it,” he added.

The US singer also discloses "Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party but I couldn’t make it. Anything they want to perform at now, I am there.”

Snoop Dogg went on saying, "Life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it."

Kate Middleton also wants William and Harry to end their rift, and recently there were claims Kate "Perhaps has persuaded William that life is too short for grudges."