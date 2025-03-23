'Daredevil: Born Again' star remembers first chat with director

It’s well-known Daredevil: Born Again went into a full creative overhaul after several episodes were shot.



In this case, Charlie Cox, the show's lead star, recalled his conversation with new showrunner Dario Scardapane.

"My first sit down with Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner who was brought in after the strikes to massage what we had,” he said during Fan Expo Cleveland.

“Just to be clear, a lot of what we shot pre-strikes with our original show producers who did a wonderful job, a lot of that material is in the show, including the scene that people are talking about today with Jon Bernthal,” the actor concluded.

Similarly, Dario earlier opened up about the explosive entry of the Punisher in episode four.

“I feel that whenever Frank comes into the story, hijinks ensue,” adding, “And in this story, that is very, very true," he told TVLine.

“He comes in for a very, very particular reason, he is brought in by a very, very particular person, and I think that it will be immensely satisfying — and a bit like, ‘Oh, my God,'” the director continued.

“Whenever you put Frank and Daredevil together, all bets are off. It’s a tornado,” he reminded. “I mean… we broke some stuff!" he concluded.