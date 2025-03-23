Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava pays sweet tribute to her on turning 49

Reese Witherspoon received a touching birthday tribute from her daughter, Ava Phillippe, as she turned 49 on March 22.

Phillippe took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her mother, while sharing a heartfelt message along with a throwback photo of the duo embracing.

In regards to this Phillippe wrote, "Happy happy birthday to this phenomenal woman I am lucky to call my Mama. Love you so much."

Additionally, she followed up with a black-and-white image of Witherspoon holding an espresso martini, set to Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely.

Furthermore, Witherspoon, who shares Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, also acknowledged her special day on Instagram, thanking fans and friends for their well wishes.

Among those celebrating the Legally Blonde star were Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Garner, who shared affectionate messages and photos in her honor.