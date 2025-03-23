Dennis Quaid reveals how 'The Parent Trap' helped him land role in 'Happy Face'

Dennis Quaid reveals 'The Parent Trap' helped him land 'Happy Face' role

Dennis Quaid believes his portrayal of Nick Parker in The Parent Trap may have unexpectedly led to his role as notorious serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson in Happy Face.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Quaid reflected on the contrast between the two roles, stating, “I think that’s why they hired me [for Happy Face], to tell you the truth. I tried to catch the truth of this guy, but it’s not a pretty truth.”

Quaid, who plays the convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing at least eight women in the 1990s, shared that he intentionally avoided meeting Jesperson.

Instead, he relied on the perspective of Jesperson’s daughter, Melissa Moore, whose book and Happy Face podcast inspired the series, as per the publication.

In regards to this, Quaid stated, “I think she knows him better than he knows himself."

Moreover, a longtime true crime fan, Quaid praised the series for its authenticity, as per the outlet.

Additionally, he joked, “I fall asleep to Dateline all the time — in a good way."

Despite portraying a real-life figure, Quaid made it clear he has no interest in Jesperson’s opinion as he added, “I hope he doesn’t get to see the show. He gets bored in prison.”