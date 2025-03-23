Jennifer Coolidge admits she was lost in Hollywood with ‘no guidance'

The actress admits she was lost in Hollywood with 'no guidance'

Jennifer Coolidge recently got candid about her career struggles and revealed that before her The White Lotus comeback, she faced a tough slump with “no guidance.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 63-year-old actress, known for playing Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, shared that her career went downhill after she played Stifler's Mom in American Pie and was left with many unimpressive "odd jobs."

Notably, Coolidge had some well-known roles over the years, but her career declined after American Pie: Reunion in 2012, even though she acted in more than 129 projects.

Now in her recent interview, The Watcher star admitted that she never learnt how to "play the game" in Hollywood, saying, “I got very odd jobs—I had no guidance at all. I didn't know how to play the game.”

“I played a lot of highly strung rich women; people thought, 'Oh, that's just what she does,” she added.

“[In the past] I wasn't aggressive enough—if someone didn't like me or think I was talented, I took their word for it,” the Seinfeld actress concluded by confessing.

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing struggles in her career, Jennifer Coolidge’s performance as McQuoid in The White Lotus season 2 has earned awards at the Golden Globes, Emmys, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards.