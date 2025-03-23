'The Last of Us' star teases sizzling romance in s2

In season two of The Last of Us, fans have been expecting a romance between the lead characters, Ellie and Dina.



Isabela Merced will play the new character as she reflects on the love interest and her sizzling chemistry with Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie.

"Our chemistry is undeniable, and the gays are going to be fed. Like they are going to be so happy. I love it,” she told IMDB.

The creators of season one have already introduced Ellie's queerness, as she fell for her female friend Riley in episode 7.

Bella previously opened up about their sexuality. “You never fully know who you are, it's ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 per cent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

“Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty,” the actress told Elle in 2023.