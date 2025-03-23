 
Geo News

'The Last of Us' star teases sizzling romance in s2

Isabela Merced opens up about love interest with Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us' season two

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

The Last of Us star teases sizzling romance in s2
'The Last of Us' star teases sizzling romance in s2

In season two of The Last of Us, fans have been expecting a romance between the lead characters, Ellie and Dina.

Isabela Merced will play the new character as she reflects on the love interest and her sizzling chemistry with Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie.

"Our chemistry is undeniable, and the gays are going to be fed. Like they are going to be so happy. I love it,” she told IMDB.

The creators of season one have already introduced Ellie's queerness, as she fell for her female friend Riley in episode 7.

Bella previously opened up about their sexuality. “You never fully know who you are, it's ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I'm not 100 per cent straight. I'm a little bit wavy, you know? That's what I like to say.”

“Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you're in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty,” the actress told Elle in 2023.

Jennifer Coolidge admits she was lost in Hollywood with ‘no guidance'
Jennifer Coolidge admits she was lost in Hollywood with ‘no guidance'
Samara Weaving, Jimmy Warden disclose their marriage's golden rule
Samara Weaving, Jimmy Warden disclose their marriage's golden rule
Kate Middleton takes on a new responsibly for Prince William's sake video
Kate Middleton takes on a new responsibly for Prince William's sake
Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life'
Margo Price reflects on sobriety: ‘The best headspace of my life'
Anthony Kiedis spotted in Malibu amid ex Ione Skye's revelations: Report
Anthony Kiedis spotted in Malibu amid ex Ione Skye's revelations: Report
Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase video
Meghan Markle's business ethic comes into question as 'airheads' line up to purchase
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry video
Kate Middleton changes things up after making things worse between William, Harry
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth
Prince William marks significant departure from royal tradition upheld by King Charles, Queen Elizabeth