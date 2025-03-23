Russo brothers recall honest feelings before 'Avengers' signing up

The Russo brothers are a well-known name in the MCU, but the filmmakers have been reluctant to make the upcoming Avengers films.



In an interview with Omelete, the directors-duo recalled how Robert Downey Jr. had a chat with them to convince them to come on board.

“Then Robert tried to talk us into doing [ Doomsday and Secret Wars], and we said ‘no,’” Joe recounted. “We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while.”

But Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote the Avengers, was the one who convinced the filmmakers to join the team and work on the film.

“One day, Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, ‘I have an idea,’” the 53-year-old added. “We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony weighed in on the challenges the forthcoming Avengers films posed for them.

"We feel like we have something fresh. We feel like we have a story that's important to be told. We have an amazing group of collaborators again, some old and some new," he said.

“We're just very excited. It's a difficult movie. There's are a lot of expectations on it," Anthony concluded.