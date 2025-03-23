 
Geo News

Russo brothers recall honest feelings before 'Avengers' signing up

Russo brothers share the challenges the new 'Avengers' films posed for them

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Russo brothers recall honest feelings before Avengers signing up
Russo brothers recall honest feelings before 'Avengers' signing up

The Russo brothers are a well-known name in the MCU, but the filmmakers have been reluctant to make the upcoming Avengers films.

In an interview with Omelete, the directors-duo recalled how Robert Downey Jr. had a chat with them to convince them to come on board.

“Then Robert tried to talk us into doing [ Doomsday and Secret Wars], and we said ‘no,’” Joe recounted. “We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while.”

But Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote the Avengers, was the one who convinced the filmmakers to join the team and work on the film.

“One day, Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, ‘I have an idea,’” the 53-year-old added. “We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony weighed in on the challenges the forthcoming Avengers films posed for them.

"We feel like we have something fresh. We feel like we have a story that's important to be told. We have an amazing group of collaborators again, some old and some new," he said.

“We're just very excited. It's a difficult movie. There's are a lot of expectations on it," Anthony concluded.

‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name video
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Diana documentary offer to Prince Harry takes a dark turn: ‘Shut up already!' video
Diana documentary offer to Prince Harry takes a dark turn: ‘Shut up already!'
Pete Davidson sparks major romance rumors post palm beach getaway
Pete Davidson sparks major romance rumors post palm beach getaway
David Bailey's son Sascha opens up about gender identity struggles
David Bailey's son Sascha opens up about gender identity struggles
Scotty McCreery hints at family-filled summer adventure
Scotty McCreery hints at family-filled summer adventure
Vitriol against Meghan Markle takes a new form as she gets dubbed a ‘Kardashian' video
Vitriol against Meghan Markle takes a new form as she gets dubbed a ‘Kardashian'
Dennis Quaid reveals how 'The Parent Trap' helped him land role in 'Happy Face'
Dennis Quaid reveals how 'The Parent Trap' helped him land role in 'Happy Face'