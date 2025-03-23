David Bailey’s son Sascha opens up about gender identity struggles

Sascha Bailey, son of renowned photographer David Bailey, has spoken about his past struggles with gender dysphoria and how his father’s support helped him reconsider his transition.

In 2022, Sascha was diagnosed as transgender and prescribed female hormones by a private doctor.

However, before undergoing gender-affirmation surgery, conversations with his father and girlfriend, Lucy Brown, led him to reassess his decision.

Now, three years later, he describes his father’s reaction as lighthearted yet supportive.

According to Daily Mail, Sascha said, “He just called me a silly b*****. He doesn’t judge me for it. He’s proud of me.”

As he prepares to welcome his first child with Lucy, Sascha has expressed strong views on gender identity in children, stating that minors should not be able to make irreversible decisions.

In regards to this, he said, “Kids have no control over their life. We have to look after them and make sure they don’t make bad decisions."

Despite his past struggles, Sascha is now focused on fatherhood, with names already picked for his child, Wolfgang for a boy and Ava for a girl.

He also shared that his father is thrilled about the new addition, saying, “He’s happy there will be another moment for family.”