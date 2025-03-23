 
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name

Meghan Markle slapped with another name in scathing take down

Web Desk
March 23, 2025

Meghan Markle has just been slapped with a shocking name after her attempts to break into the cooking show market with, With Love, Meghan.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast name Kinsey Schofield said everything in her interview with Fox News Digital.

She bashed the Duchess right from the start and said, “The transition from Queen of Victimhood and score-settling to Betty Crocker is going to require a lot more than store-bought peanut butter pretzels.”

Because by now “I think people have seen for themselves who Meghan Markle is, and they don’t like her.”

And “on top of the real lack of authenticity, they’ve already made up their minds about her and don’t have the patience to be convinced otherwise,” Ms Schofiled admitted.

This comes amid the same commentator’s admissions that “Public interest in Meghan Markle will always be directly associated with her proximity to the British royal family,” and “that is why none of these new projects have worked out.”

Before concluding though, Ms Schofield also shared what she believes to be the real reason the cooking show never took off properly because “’With Love, Meghan’ lacked the one thing that makes her interesting – the in-laws who refused to give her any access to them because they considered her untrustworthy.”

