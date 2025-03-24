How did 'The White Lotus' impact Jennifer Coolidge dating life?

The White Lotus had skyrocketed Jennifer Coolidge, who for years was going through a slump in career.

In her latest interview, the 63-year-old said that her dating life also boomed besides her career after the HBO show.

“Even though I play a complete weirdo in ‘White Lotus,’ cute guys come up to me,” she said.

“This is far better than ‘American Pie’ because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game,” the actress noted.

Jennifer also revealed how she was typecasted for years after her role as Stifler’s Mom in American Pie.

“I got very odd jobs — I had no guidance at all,” she continued. “I didn’t know how to play the game.”

“I played a lot of highly strung rich women — people thought, ‘Oh, that’s just what she does,'” the actress concluded.

Jennifer previously revealed that she is watching The White Lotus's season three and is “envious as hell.”

“I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter — they don’t need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody," she told Forbes, sharing the response on the return of her character Tanya.