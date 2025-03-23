Prince William's spoiled child antics get exposed in new findings

Kate Middleton reportedly sees her husband Prince William as something like her fourth child reports suggest.

The claim has been made by royal author Tom Quinn and all his statements have come in a new book titled Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.

In that book the author detailed some shocking habits of the current and future King, as well as the tantrums they’d throw should things not be done to their specific requirements.

According to Fox News Digital, “Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done [as heir to the British throne].”

However, his wife Kate is the exact opposite and “is very good at managing that in the same way that she manages the tantrums of their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And so, there’s a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth because he occasionally behaves like one.”

Even a member of staff has been quoted in this book and they say, “I don’t know where William would be without Kate – she hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She says he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child!”

One main thing the future King demands each night is that “Suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before; shoes must be polished, ties chosen.”

“Baths must be run at precisely the same time each day and both King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking”

To make matters worse “’They both get irritated very quickly,” as well the aide admitted.

The same aide also said, “People who have everything done for them from childhood tend to be rather spoiled and prone to bouts of irritation because they have no idea how much work is involved in washing and ironing, polishing and sewing when they have never done any of it themselves.”