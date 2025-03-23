Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82

Larry Tamblyn, the founding band member of The Standells, passed away at the age of 82.

The musician's nephew, Dennis Tamblyn, took to Facebook to announce the heartbreaking news on Friday, March 21,

“My uncle Larry Tamblyn passed away today. I have very fond memories of him and his family over the years,” Dennis wrote.

Dennis recalled Larry's life achievements, stating, “He lived an incredible life. He was in a band called The Standells, whose hit song 'Dirty Water' is still played to this day whenever the Red Sox or the Bruins win a home game. They also played on an episode of The Munsters."

“A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson, Ariz., and Larry stayed with me," Dennis noted, concluding. “It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry."

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.