 
Geo News

Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82

The musician was the brother of actor Russ Tamblyn

By
Web Desk
|

March 23, 2025

Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82
Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82

Larry Tamblyn, the founding band member of The Standells, passed away at the age of 82.

The musician's nephew, Dennis Tamblyn, took to Facebook to announce the heartbreaking news on Friday, March 21,

“My uncle Larry Tamblyn passed away today. I have very fond memories of him and his family over the years,” Dennis wrote.

Dennis recalled Larry's life achievements, stating, “He lived an incredible life. He was in a band called The Standells, whose hit song 'Dirty Water' is still played to this day whenever the Red Sox or the Bruins win a home game. They also played on an episode of The Munsters."

“A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson, Ariz., and Larry stayed with me," Dennis noted, concluding. “It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry."

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Diana documentary offer to Prince Harry takes a dark turn: ‘Shut up already!' video
Diana documentary offer to Prince Harry takes a dark turn: ‘Shut up already!'
Pete Davidson sparks major romance rumors post palm beach getaway
Pete Davidson sparks major romance rumors post palm beach getaway
David Bailey's son Sascha opens up about gender identity struggles
David Bailey's son Sascha opens up about gender identity struggles
Russo brothers recall honest feelings before 'Avengers' signing up
Russo brothers recall honest feelings before 'Avengers' signing up
Vitriol against Meghan Markle takes a new form as she gets dubbed a ‘Kardashian' video
Vitriol against Meghan Markle takes a new form as she gets dubbed a ‘Kardashian'
Scotty McCreery hints at family-filled summer adventure
Scotty McCreery hints at family-filled summer adventure
Dennis Quaid reveals how 'The Parent Trap' helped him land role in 'Happy Face'
Dennis Quaid reveals how 'The Parent Trap' helped him land role in 'Happy Face'