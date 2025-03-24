 
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney

The legendary Hollywood star opens up about his surprising connection to the iconic brand

March 24, 2025


Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney

An acclaimed actor and filmmaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, recently got candid and opened up about his love for Disney.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 65-year-old Hollywood star revealed he possesses a deep love for all things related to Disney.

Expressing his love, the Law and Order: Criminal Intent actor confessed by saying, "I’m a crazy-about-Disney guy.”

D'Onofrio, who acted in the Disney+ revival of Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, went on to share that his three kids, daughter Leila, 33, and sons Elias, 25, and Luka, 17, also “love it because they’ve grown up there.”

"We’ve actually recreated photos standing in the same place 20, 30 years apart. I can never get enough,” he shared.

For the unversed, D'Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin in Marvel's Disney+ shows, appeared in 2021's Hawkeye, 2024’s Echo, and the recently released Daredevil: Born Again.

It is pertinent to mention that besides Disney movies, he has acted in many films, such as Full Metal Jacket (1987), Mystic Pizza (1988), JFK (1991), The Player (1992), Ed Wood (1994), Men in Black (1997), and others.

