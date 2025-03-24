Kanye West's shocking behaviour cause comes to light

Lately, Kanye West has been on a spree of creating scores of controversies, including his spat with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over parenting.



Now, a source told Page Six that the cause of this is he is not taking his meds.

To shine a light on Ye's medical history, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. But years later, the Donda rapper claimed it was a misdiagnosis and he is, in reality, facing autism.

“I went to this doctor … My wife took me to do that because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before.’ And I’ve come to find that it’s really a case of autism that I have," he previously said on The Download podcast.

But regardless of either condition, the insider said, “He’s obviously not taking his meds; if he was, we wouldn’t be here.

“It’s not getting any better, he’s not a well person, he’s sinking further down and he’s not acting rationally. There’s so much negativity – I don’t think he can come out of this," the bird chirped.

Questions were also raised about the 47-year-old's erratic behavior when he arrived in L.A. in January.

Page Six at the time reported the reason for this was the use of nitrous oxide, known as ‘laughing gas,’ which worsened his behaviour.