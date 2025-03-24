Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's divorce rumours seemingly turned out to be a false alarm after their recent Rome getaway.

The Hollywood power couple have been under scrutiny over their ties to disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently behind bars pre-trial over federal sex trafficking allegations and more.

In a recent turn of events, the couple along with their two children—daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dmitri, 8—were spotted in the Italian capital on Saturday, Daily Mail reported.

The family of four spent the day snapping photos, exploring the historic center, tossing coins into the famed Trevi Fountain, and visiting the Pantheon. The couple also shared a kiss at a point.

The speculations of their split rose when Kunis was spotted in Los Angeles two weeks ago, having dinner with a male companion while Kutcher was nowhere in sight.

Onlookers couldn’t help but notice how relaxed and cheerful Mila seemed which was a sharp contrast to the married couple’s usual tense public outings.

A source shared with RadarOnline, "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together," adding that Kunis’ relaxed presence was "a nice change of pace."

The couple has been under scrutiny again since September last year in fact, after a resurfaced footage showed Kutcher speaking fondly of Combs' notorious parties—fueling scrutiny over their friendship.

"I’ve got a lot I can’t tell," Kutcher admitted during a 2019 Hot Ones interview when asked about Combs’ infamous gatherings.

"Can’t tell that one either... I’m cycling through them," the actor said on the show.

However, an insider refuted the piling speculations, saying Kutcher "has no involvement in anything Diddy has been accused of," per People Magazine.

"He doesn’t belong in this conversation about Diddy," the source added.

The No Strings Attached star has also been facing a backlash under his social media posts ever since due to his past terms with the disgraced media mogul.

Weeks after the arrest, another insider told Daily Mail that Kutcher deeply regrets his past friendship with Combs.

"Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened," the source revealed.

"He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated," the publication further quoted the insider.

The insider also claimed that Kutcher has tightened his inner circle, trusting only Mila. "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson," who was convicted of rape.

"He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family."

The source alleged that Kutcher is afraid of the aftermath of the ongoing case.

"Diddy could say anything, do anything, or turn on anyone at this point. Everyone close to him fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name," the source claimed.

However, a separate source told TMZ that Kutcher is not under federal investigation.