Prince Harry warned of border problems on US arrival

Prince Harry could be in trouble the next time he tries to cross the US border.



The British Prince, who lives in the US eversince 2020, would be questioned over his drug confessions in memoir ‘Spare.’

Heritage’s Nile Gardiner said: “He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.

“These drugs are illegal in the US,” he added to The Sun.

“This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.