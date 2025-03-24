 
Geo News

Prince Harry warned of border problems on US arrival

Prince Harry warned of troubles for travel in the future

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Prince Harry could be in trouble the next time he tries to cross the US border.

The British Prince, who lives in the US eversince 2020, would be questioned over his drug confessions in memoir ‘Spare.’

Heritage’s Nile Gardiner said: “He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.

“These drugs are illegal in the US,” he added to The Sun.

“This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney
How did 'The White Lotus' impact Jennifer Coolidge dating life?
How did 'The White Lotus' impact Jennifer Coolidge dating life?
Prince William's spoiled child antics get exposed in new findings video
Prince William's spoiled child antics get exposed in new findings
Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82
Music icon Larry Tamblyn breathes his last at 82
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name video
‘Queen of Victimhood' Meghan Markle given a new name
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn
Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's relationship set to take major turn