Kieran Culkin’s wife Jazz Charton reveals his unexpected dumpster side proposal

Kieran Culkin’s proposal was far from traditional and took place at a unusual spot.

In a recent with Sunday Times published on March 23, the Succession star’s wife, Jazz Charton shared some rare insights when Culking popped the the question unexpectedly between two dumpsters.

Charton recalled their first meeting happened at a bar in the East Village in New York and the A Real Pain actor propped a chair next to her and asked her on a date

"He was very forward but hilariously so, and he said, 'There’s this Indian restaurant that’s really good'. I said, 'Oh cool, can you give me the name?' And he said, 'No, you idiot, I want to take you there'," she told the outlet.

"He got down between two dumpsters and said, 'Will you marry me?' I was, like, 'Really, here? I mean, yes, obviously, but really?'" Charton continued.

Regardless of the location, Jazz did not hesitate to say yes.

"That was one of the ways I knew he was the right person. Kieran is the most charismatic person you’ll ever meet and you just want to be around him. But I also wanted to be like him in terms of how he behaves. Nothing really fazes him," Charton gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2013 and has welcomed two children together.