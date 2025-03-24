Princess Beatrice worried about newborn daughter Athena

Princess Beatrice is talking about her daughter’s health concerns amid uncertainty behind her birth.



In a candid confession for British Vogue, Beatrice is touching upon the time when she learnt her second daughter, Athena, could be born prematurely.

In a candid essay, she penned for British Vogue: "There’s so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications?”

Beatrice wrote: “Maybe it’s to do with getting a little older, and hopefully a little wiser or maybe it’s something to do with my mother’s breast and skin cancer diagnosis last year but for me, nothing feels more vital than facilitating the necessary research into the health challenges that women face daily.”

This comes as Beatrice talked ending premature births by patronage of Borne at the Wonderland Gala in London.

Speaking about the role, she said: “The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter. Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research.”