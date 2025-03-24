 
Geo News

Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug

Amy Schumer opens up about her journey towards weight loss

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Amy Schumer talks about her amazing experience with a new weight loss drug which she has been trying.

The actor reveals that her new medication has revealed positive results after bad experience with an old one.

“I was like puking, I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever," she recalled in an Instagram video.

"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean," the Kinda Pregnant star said from behind the wheel, quickly clarifying, "I'm talking about sex."

"So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great," Schumer noted.

Selena Gomez raves about creating album with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez raves about creating album with Benny Blanco
'Crash' director gets candid on 'The Brutalist' AI row
'Crash' director gets candid on 'The Brutalist' AI row
Harry Style, Coldplay back Ed Sheeran in music education funding campaign
Harry Style, Coldplay back Ed Sheeran in music education funding campaign
Kanye West's shocking behaviour cause comes to light
Kanye West's shocking behaviour cause comes to light
Amanda Seyfried gets honest about 'Jennifer's Body'
Amanda Seyfried gets honest about 'Jennifer's Body'
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Kristin Cavallari posts rare glimpse of her son Camden
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis put divorce rumours to rest amid Diddy scandal
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney
Vincent D'Onofrio reveals his lifelong obsession with Disney