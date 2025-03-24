Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug

Amy Schumer talks about her amazing experience with a new weight loss drug which she has been trying.



The actor reveals that her new medication has revealed positive results after bad experience with an old one.

“I was like puking, I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever," she recalled in an Instagram video.

"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean," the Kinda Pregnant star said from behind the wheel, quickly clarifying, "I'm talking about sex."

"So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great," Schumer noted.