Meghan Markle new video, captured by ‘H', features baby voices

Meghan Markle has shared an adorable video with her kids on Instagram.



In the new clip, the Duchess of Sussex is seemingly spotted by the sea alongside her kids and Prince Harry, as they capture migrating birds.

“Flying into the week with my family,” she continued: “Thanks H for capturing this.”

In the clip, fans could also hear an excited Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as they cheer on the birds.

This comes as PR and social media expert, Caitlin Jardine, at Ellis Digital, told GB News: "Since her departure from royal engagements we have already seen a shift to a more lifestyle brand, her Netflix show just one example of the media opportunities that have come her way.”

The expert added: “She should continue to get involved with these to keep her audience engaged, and use a strong digital presence to remain transparent about her life but without seeming that it is an overly calculated or coming from a place of insincerity."