 
Geo News

Rachel Zegler gains strong support from Hollywood's leading women amid backlash

The 'Snow White' star found strong backing from fellow women in the Hollywood industry

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Rachel Zegler gains strong support from Hollywood’s leading women
Rachel Zegler gains strong support from Hollywood’s leading women

Rachel Zegler opened up about the support and love she received from fellow female stars including Ariana Grande, amid Snow White's backlash

In a recent chat with Allure, the 23-year-old rising star revealed that other women in Hollywood have shown support as she leads Disney's new live-action film.

She revealed that Grande reached out to her impromptly and asked if she needed any help.

"Ariana Grande reached out to me—apropos of nothing—and said, 'If you need anything, I am here,'" Zegler said.

"She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that," Zegler gushed over the Wicked star.

"Jameela Jamil is like a big sister to me," she said of The Good Place star, adding, "I love that she has no regrets about being outspoken, about being strong-willed and strong-minded."

Moreover, Zegler noted about her Shazam! Fury of the Gods' castmates, Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Emmy nominee Lucy Liu, that they "have been my keepers in all of this, where I feel very held by them."

Zegler further expressed her desire that she was always looking for a "sister" in the industry, and "they’re not always easy to find," she admitted.

While noting the constant pressure of competing with fellow female stars, Zeler declared that she did not "subscribe to that."

"We’re often told that other women have to be your competition and, I really do believe in championing your friends and championing your coworkers, whether you're close with them or not," Zegler added.

Meghan Markle told to hide place of ‘insecurity' on social media video
Meghan Markle told to hide place of ‘insecurity' on social media
Kelly Osbourne opens up on coping with family health struggles
Kelly Osbourne opens up on coping with family health struggles
Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton reveals his unexpected dumpster side proposal
Kieran Culkin's wife Jazz Charton reveals his unexpected dumpster side proposal
Rapper Sauce Walka's recovery update emerges after targeted shooting
Rapper Sauce Walka's recovery update emerges after targeted shooting
Meghan Markle new video, captured by ‘H', features baby voices video
Meghan Markle new video, captured by ‘H', features baby voices
Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug video
Amy Schumer spills amazing experience with new health drug
Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy shares heartbreaking news: ‘Mourning the loss'
Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy shares heartbreaking news: ‘Mourning the loss'
Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis
Elon Musk's ex Grimes gets candid about recent mental health diagnosis