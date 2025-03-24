Rapper Sauce Walka's recovery update emerges after targeted shooting

American rapper Sauce Walka is recovering after sustaining a bullet wound in the thigh on Saturday.

Police confirmed on the day of the incident that one man was killed while another "transported to the hospital in non-critical condition" in what is now being described as "an isolated incident, not random violence."

The incident took place outside a Memphis hotel at 2:42 p.m. local time near the 100 block of George W. Lee Ave, the police revealed in a Facebook post.

While the police kept the identities of the affected anonymous, the father of the 34-year-old Houston musician confirmed that his son was the surviving victim

He added that Walka—whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane—is expected to survive.

"Had it not been for God, my son would've been dead," the parent said in a statement to Houston CBS affiliate KHOU.

Officers have since identified the "suspect vehicle" and are "actively working to make an arrest," per the Memphis Police Department.

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence," the MPD said.

"Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act," the department added in the statement.