Millie Bobby Brown reveals her dream costar

Millie Bobby Brown can't wait to work with Margot Robbie.

The actress, 21, spilled the beans on her "ultimate dream costar" in a round of rapidfire questions during a recent episode of Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I would just love to work with her. She's a pro," she said of the Barbie star. "She works alongside men but I can't keep my eyes off of her. That's huge. I'd love to work with her."

While Brown is yet to meet Robbie, the Stranger Things actress explained why she has a good feeling about Robbie.

"When I watch her, I feel inspired, 'cause I feel like she leads her movies with drive, with this sense of feeling like a badass," she said on the podcast.

The Modern Family actress also named Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who she had already met before at the age of 13.

Brown recently shared the screen with Chris Pratt in the sci-fi action The Electric State—a project she joined in anticipation of working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as Pratt.

Brown said her co-star "brought the best energy" to the set and "never had a bad day", before praising him for making "everyone smile" and "feel important" during production.