Hilaria Baldwin gushes over 'unique relationship' with her step daughter Ireland

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her unique 11-year age gap relationship with her step daughter, Ireland.

In a recent episode of The Baldwins podcast, she began by saying, “My relationship with Ireland is, I feel like it's unique for a stepmom and stepdaughter relationship, because that's technically what we are.”

Reflecting upon their age difference, the yoga instructor continued, “But first of all, I'm 11 years older than her. I didn't raise her, and we find tremendous humor in that, and we always have found tremendous humor.”

For those unversed, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, with whom she has been married more than a decade, welcome their youngest child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, in September 2022, while Ireland gave birth to her first child, Holland, in May 2023.

“I haven't seen Ireland in a long time because we live so far and we both had babies, and even though Alec met his new baby granddaughter, I haven't met Holland until this little trip,” she added.

“It’s so wonderful, because we were pregnant together, but just barely,” Hilaria told fans. “So my baby is almost nine months older than Ireland's baby, but my baby is Holland's aunt, and Holland is my baby's niece.”’

Recalling when was introduced to her step daughter, the 41-year-old yoga trainer concluded, “She immediately welcomed me. It was so easy. We’ve never fought.”

Alec was married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002 and the former couple share a daughter, Ireland.