Meghan Trainor fuels weight loss controversy

Meghan Trainor just received some criticism.

After the singer took to her official Instagram account, to upload a carousel of images, flaunting her weight loss transformation, she became a target for online trolls.

The Dear Future Husband hitmaker could be seen wearing a sheer white dress and T-shirt in the pictures as she showed off her physique.

Her update sparked questions regarding whether she achieved her weight loss goal through the use of Ozempic, and FDA approved drug that many use to reduce weight.

And even though her husband, Daryl Sabara, supported her and wrote in the comments section, "Just the prettiest woman in the world,” one follower was quick to take a dig at Meghan.

Using the lyrics to one of the most hit songs by the artist, the social media user commented, "You know I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll."

This comes after the NO singer previously revealed that she had lost 60lbs after she gave birth to her first son.

At that time, she told ET Canada, "I was my heaviest I've ever been, I was like over 200 pounds (14 stone 4lbs) when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn't feeling great.”

"I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!' I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time. I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just better than ever," Meghan Trainor concluded.