Bruce Willis appears in low spirits amid ailing health

Bruce Willis just celebrated one milestone after the other.

The celebration of his 70th birthday came after a few days after he marked his 16th wedding anniversary, as per Daily Mail.

He appeared rather somber in his latest outing while he took a drive in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighbourhood.

The Die Hard star relaxed in the passenger seat, wearing a baseball graphic baseball cap and a gray hoodie, while his bodyguard handles the steering wheel.

His appearance out in public comes a few days after his ex-wife, Demi Moore updated her followers over the legendary actor’s health condition while celebrating his birthday with him, his five daughters as well as his current wife, Emma Heming.

Demi mentioned in her caption that Bruce was “feeling the love” underneath pictures of him by the pool with her and their youngest daughter, Tallulah, 31.

In comparison to his outing, Bruce appeared rather joyous in the posts by The Substance star as he smiled at the camera while holding Tallulah's hand and wrapping an arm around Demi for the group photo.

Additionally, his wife, Emma also paid an emotional tribute to her husband in a separate Instagram post to mark their wedding anniversary.

“Today marks 16 years with the love of a lifetime. We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless,” the former model penned.

“I’m so deeply grateful for every chapter I’ve had with him — and all the ones we’ll continue to write, in our language of unconditional love,” Emma Heming concluded.

For the unversed, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a year after he “stepped away” from acting due to his struggles with aphasia, a condition that affects the patient’s ability to speak, write, and understand language.