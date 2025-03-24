Margot Robbie receives criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights’ look

Margot Robbie just came under fire.

The iconic actress was criticized for her look that she wore while filming for the latest version of the acclaimed and classic novel, Wuthering Heights.

Margot would be playing the heroine of the story, alongside her fellow Australian actor, Jacob Elordi.

After photos of the Barbie star went viral on social media, literary enthusiasts and fans seemed to express disappointment, even claiming that Margot was “wrong” for the part.

The picture in question featured the star herself, who would be playing the lead character, Catherine, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with a voluminous skirt.

Social media users took to X, formerly Twitter, to state how the Suicide Squad actress and her co-star will “ruin” the popular Emily Brontë masterpiece.

“I barely read anymore but Wuthering Heights is one of my favourite books and the book I ALWAYS came back to and...Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are RUINING it,” one user wrote, adding: “I hate them so bad!”

While another wrote, “Seeing Margot Robbie as Catherine from Wuthering Heights in that godawful dress just ruined my entire week.”

“Margot Robbie fans need to be quiet about that stupid Wuthering Heights adaptation before I blow up,” a third user wrote.

“And when you think things can’t get any worse here comes Margot Robbie în Wuthering Heights,” another user claimed.