John Leguizamo praises Christopher Nolan for directing 'The Odyssey'

John Leguizamo has heaped praise on Christopher Nolan for directing The Odyssey.

While appearing on Morning Joe, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about Nolan’s daring move to helm the big-budget movie.

“Dude, you know the thing is, okay he’s got a crazy budget, the Encanto actor began by saying.

Leguizamo stars in an epic fantasy-action movie alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

“It’s not small, but he runs [it] like an indie film because he’s not doing it by committee, he’s not doing it by what the studio says,” the 64-year-old actor added.

Reflecting upon the $250 million expected budget, which is the most expensive film of Nolan’s career, he concluded, “He’s like an indie filmmaker but with crazy money.”

The science-fiction movie is “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time,” as per Universal.

The Odyssey is slated to be released in cinemas on July 17, 2026.