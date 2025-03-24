Selena Gomez unveils decade old song

Selena Gomez has revealed she will be releasing an old track of hers, titled, Stained.

The pop singer first shared a part of her song back in 2016 following the release of her album Revival.

However, the song was never released officially but instead, it was leaked online.

Now, Selena has added Stained as a bonus track for her new album, I Said I Love You First.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Who Says singer wrote, "Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album."

Confirming the release of Strained, she also delighted fans with the news that she would be launching a special edition of her new album, titled, I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez.

This version would be featuring Selena explaining the origins of each song and the creation process behind it with her producer fiancé, Benny Blanco.

"Benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album,” she wrote in a subsequent Instagram update.

"I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs. 'I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez' is available for digital download on my official store now!" Selena Gomez concluded.