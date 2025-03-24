Millie Bobby Brown pays romantic tribute to Jake Bongiovi on 4th dating anniversary

March 24, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi’s relationship is still going strong as they celebrated four years of togetherness on Sunday.
On March 23, the Stranger Things actress paid a romantic dating anniversary tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, by sharing a sizzling clip on her Instagram Stories.
In the heartfelt video, Jake can be seen affectionately carrying Millie in his arms as he walks through a crowd.
"4 years with you," the 21-year-old star captioned the post.
In 2021, Jack confirmed his relationship with Millie by sharing their first photo. However, the lovebirds officially exchanged vows on May 18, 2024, during a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family."
In September of that year, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Italy.
Recently, Jake was photographed attending a fan screening of Millie's new film, The Electric State, which was released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.