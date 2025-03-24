 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown pays romantic tribute to Jake Bongiovi on 4th dating anniversary

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged vows on May 18, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown pays romantic tribute to Jake Bongiovi on fourth dating anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown pays romantic tribute to Jake Bongiovi on fourth dating anniversary

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi’s relationship is still going strong as they celebrated four years of togetherness on Sunday.

On March 23, the Stranger Things actress paid a romantic dating anniversary tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, by sharing a sizzling clip on her Instagram Stories.

In the heartfelt video, Jake can be seen affectionately carrying Millie in his arms as he walks through a crowd.

"4 years with you," the 21-year-old star captioned the post.

In 2021, Jack confirmed his relationship with Millie by sharing their first photo. However, the lovebirds officially exchanged vows on May 18, 2024, during a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family." 

In September of that year, the couple hosted a lavish wedding in Italy.

Recently, Jake was photographed attending a fan screening of Millie's new film, The Electric State, which was released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Sarah Ferguson gets emotional as she reveals hidden truth about Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson gets emotional as she reveals hidden truth about Eugenie
Selena Gomez unveils decade old song
Selena Gomez unveils decade old song
John Leguizamo praises Christopher Nolan for directing 'The Odyssey'
John Leguizamo praises Christopher Nolan for directing 'The Odyssey'
Jonas Brothers reveal details to 20th anniversary tour
Jonas Brothers reveal details to 20th anniversary tour
Margot Robbie receives criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights' look
Margot Robbie receives criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights' look
Bruce Willis appears in low spirits amid ailing health
Bruce Willis appears in low spirits amid ailing health
Meghan Trainor fuels weight loss controversy
Meghan Trainor fuels weight loss controversy
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over 'unique relationship' with her step daughter Ireland
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over 'unique relationship' with her step daughter Ireland