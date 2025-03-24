Camilla Cabello praises 'bestie' Selena Gomez's new project

Selena Gomez's new album has received the seal of approval from her bestie Camilla Cabello.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer praised Selena's and Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

“Mi reina i love you and i love this song and project,” penned the Señorita hitmaker while sharing a snapshot of Selena's album on Spotify.

In 2022, Camilla called the Calm Down hitmaker one of her trusted close friends.

"She is somebody that's always been so supportive, a really great friend, and a person with great values,” she said during an interview with People magazine.

“She's super empathetic, loyal, and honest. We have our own little group, and we hang out, and all of our conversations are real,” added Camilla.

For those unversed, Selena and Benny's debut album, I Said I Love You First, was released on March 21, 2025.