 
Geo News

Camilla Cabello praises 'bestie' Selena Gomez's new project

Selena Gomez recently dropped her new album 'I Said I Love You First'

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Camilla Cabello praises bestie Selena Gomezs new project
Camilla Cabello praises 'bestie' Selena Gomez's new project

Selena Gomez's new album has received the seal of approval from her bestie Camilla Cabello.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer praised Selena's and Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

“Mi reina i love you and i love this song and project,” penned the Señorita hitmaker while sharing a snapshot of Selena's album on Spotify.

Camilla Cabello praises bestie Selena Gomezs new project

In 2022, Camilla called the Calm Down hitmaker one of her trusted close friends.

"She is somebody that's always been so supportive, a really great friend, and a person with great values,” she said during an interview with People magazine.

“She's super empathetic, loyal, and honest. We have our own little group, and we hang out, and all of our conversations are real,” added Camilla.

For those unversed, Selena and Benny's debut album, I Said I Love You First, was released on March 21, 2025.

Sarah Ferguson gets emotional as she reveals hidden truth about Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson gets emotional as she reveals hidden truth about Eugenie
Selena Gomez unveils decade old song
Selena Gomez unveils decade old song
John Leguizamo praises Christopher Nolan for directing 'The Odyssey'
John Leguizamo praises Christopher Nolan for directing 'The Odyssey'
Jonas Brothers reveal details to 20th anniversary tour
Jonas Brothers reveal details to 20th anniversary tour
Margot Robbie receives criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights' look
Margot Robbie receives criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights' look
Bruce Willis appears in low spirits amid ailing health
Bruce Willis appears in low spirits amid ailing health
Meghan Trainor fuels weight loss controversy
Meghan Trainor fuels weight loss controversy
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over 'unique relationship' with her step daughter Ireland
Hilaria Baldwin gushes over 'unique relationship' with her step daughter Ireland